Ding Dong, Spice to the rescue

By Kevin Jackson, Jamaica Observer,

Giving back to their community is not new for entertainers Spice and Ding Dong. Over the years, both acts — Magnum Tonic Wine brand ambassadors — have given of their time and resources to people in need.

On Labour Day, both artistes extended their goodwill by teaming with Magnum Tonic Wine, J Wray & Nephew (JWN Foundation) and Grace Foods to assist individuals from the Nannyville and Old Braeton communities.

The community outreach programme, which has an investment of more than $3 million, saw some 450 persons benefiting from care packages.

“I’m very happy to have partnered with Magnum and Grace to provide well needed products to my home community. Old Braeton is my roots and I am even more so elated because I am not physically in Jamaica. However, the youths from the community came together to ensure that the elderly and most deserving people received these care packages,” Spice told the Jamaica Observer.

“Giving back is something that we all have to do. Nannyville a my place so from you say Ding Dong, you say Nannyville. It’s a real joy to be able to do this with Magnum and Grace,” said Ding Dong.

Doorway Express, a Mandeville-based courier company, was charged with collecting the care packages from Grace Foods and distributing them to residents of Nannyville.

“The Magnum Tonic Wine team is well aware that many of the communities that support our brand, and the wider dancehall culture and industry, are facing monetary challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, we were elated when our brand ambassadors Ding Dong and Spice brought to us the idea of partnering to give back with care packages to the communities where they hail from and are still involved in,” said Marsha Lumley, marketing director at J Wray & Nephew Ltd.

She continued, “We’d like to thank Grace Foods for contributing tremendously through the provision of essential foodstuff, and the JWN Foundation for adding well-needed hand sanitisers to the care packages.

Ricardo Smith, channel programmes and promotions manager at Grace Foods, was upbeat about being part of the initiative.

“As a company proud of our Jamaican DNA, we find it imperative to always support our people in both the times of certainty, and uncertainty globally. With Ding Dong also being a brand ambassador of our own, and having respect for Spice’s immense contribution to dancehall culture, we were thrilled to assist their community members with essential food items,” said Smith.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, is known for hits including Cool It, Jim Screechy and Rolling.

Ding Dong, given name Kemar Ottey, is currently riding the charts with Inside. His other hits include Shoulda Fi a Fling, Syvah, Yeng Yeng, Cha Cha Bwoy and Good Ting Dem.

Photo: Ding Dong giving donation