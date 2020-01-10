Dominica ranks high on CNN places to visit in 2020

By Dominica News Online,

Dominica was listed in the first position of the CNN’s list of Caribbean Islands to visit in 2020 and ranked as the top Caribbean Destination in the fourth position in the CNN 20 best places to visit in 2020. This caps off a great 2019, in which the destination has received numerous awards and accolades from respected travel and lifestyle industry institutions and publications.

This continues Dominica’s long history of receiving awards and accolades dating back over decades, recognizing everything from boutique hotels and properties, ecotourism and sustainability practices.

Newly appointed Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles expressed her gratitude to the publications that have rated Dominica’s tourism product so highly.

“It is a testament to the hard work of the people of Dominica and exhibits true resilience that we have been able in such a short time after a natural disaster to build back our lives and product for all to experience and enjoy the true spirit of Dominica”.

Here is a snapshot of the Destination’s achievements and recognition resulting from exciting coverage through proactive destination pitching.

Dominica has been listed as the first destination in the CNN article titled “10 of the best Caribbean islands to visit,” and as one of CNN Travel’s 20 best places to visit in 2020.” For reference, CNN is one of the most popular U.S. news outlets, and its site reaches approximately 29,910,012 unique monthly viewers.

Dominica has also been listed as the fourth destination in the CNNonline article titled “CNN Travels 20 best places to visit in 2020”

Following a successful World Travel Market in London in November, Destination Dominica received a raft of awardsacross the eight individual categories during the Caribbean Tourism Organization Travel Media Awards.

Discover Dominica Authority won the global resilience in business award at the 4th annual global resilience summit. Globally recognized by the International Institute for Peace through Tourism and awarded a Champions of Challenge Award for resilience in business following the recovery of the island after Hurricane Maria.

Discover Dominica Authority’s UK marketing agency won at the International Travel and Tourism Awards.

Dominica was selected as one of the destinations included in Vogue‘s list titled “Here’s Where to Travel in 2020“.Vogue is a fashion and lifestyle magazine covering many topics including fashion, beauty, culture, living, and runway. Its online site reaches approximately 6,598,806 unique monthly viewers.

Travel + Leisure“Where to Go in 2020” named Dominica one of “The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020.”

Conde Nast Traveler‘s has named Dominica one of “20 Best Places to Go in 2020!” Conde Nast Traveler is a top U.S. travel publication that reaches approximately 5,351,474unique monthly viewers.

Dominica has been selected as one of Travel Lemming‘s Top Emerging Travel Destinations for 2020!

Dominica has been selected as one of the destinations in Fortune‘s “2020 Road Map: The Best Travel Destinations for Every Season of the Coming Year.”

com – Three of Dominica’s new upcoming hotels made Forbes prestigious hotel list as “The 10 Most Anticipated New Caribbean Hotels for 2019 and Beyond. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2019/01/04/the-10-new-caribbean-hotels-we-are-excited-about-for-2019-and-beyond/#34ca99fb5ac3

Caribbean Journalnamed Cabrits Resorts & Spa Kempinski Dominica as the New Hotel of the Year for 2020. https://www.caribjournal.com/2019/12/10/caribbean-travel-awards-2020/

Secret Bay featured in Eco-Luxury Resort Piece in Lonely Planet titled “World’s best eco-luxury resorts.” The piece touches on the various eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives that Secret Bay has in place. Lonely Planet is one of the leading travel media companies in the world, and their website reaches approximately 11,849,867 unique viewers monthly.

Dominica’s Jungle Bay was hand-selected as one of Fodor’s Finest Hotels 2020!! “The 100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World” and included in the section titled “The Best Hotels in the Caribbean.” Fodor’s Travel is a top travel publication in the U.S that reaches approximately 4,746,829 unique monthly viewers.

Dominica was selected as one of The Wall Street Journal‘s “10 Places to Travel In 2020!!”Not only was Dominica handpicked as one of the 10 destinations featured, but it is also the first one listed in the article! The Wall Street Journal is one of the most popular news publications in the U.S., reaching approximately 43,852,621 unique monthly viewers.

Outside Magazinenamed Dominica one of the “33 Best Trips of 2019.” Outside has a UMV of 3,801,533.

Jetsetter (UVM: 1,546,141)mentioned Dominica in their roundup of the “8 Drop-Dead Gorgeous Island Getaways for Spring

Director of Tourism Mr. Colin Piper remarked that “It is gratifying that the Destination is being recognized for years of planning, implementation and good stewardship by the valued stakeholders. We intend to keep building on the momentum of several hotel openings and hope that the Destination continues to reap just rewards”