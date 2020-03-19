Dominican athlete says coronavirus hampering her preparations for Olympic 2020

By Dominica News Online,

Dominican Athlete, Thea Lafond, has said that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has negatively impacted her preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Lafond is a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist and is scheduled to represent Dominica in the Triple Jump event in the 2020 Games in Japan.

As an athlete training for the games, she said the situation is difficult.

“I’m very lucky that where I work we are on leave at the moment and I am very fortunate to have a training facility that I have 24/7 access to that is pretty isolated…I am able to continue training but as for actually going to meets, what was supposed to be my most recent meets… have been cancelled,” she stated.

Lafond said at this point, she is just training and waiting for more clarity on this coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a sad reality but the safety of the world is more important at the moment,” she remarked.

She is hopeful that all her training efforts will not be in vain and that any part of the games will not be inhibited by the virus.

Lafond said the most important thing is to continue being positive and to keep training.

Picture Credits: IEyeNews