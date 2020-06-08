Dr Harris reiterates commitment to serving two terms as Prime Minister; says Shawn Richards has earned his trust

By PLP PR Media Inc.,

When Dr the Hon Timothy Harris was sworn in for the second term as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis at Government House on Sunday June 7, he gave signal that it would be his last five-year term.

“I want for the record to reiterate what I had said in the beginning that I only intend to serve two terms in the Office of the Prime Minister,” said Prime Minister Harris after he was sworn in by Resident Judge His Lordship Trevor Ward QC who administered the oaths of allegiance, office and secrecy.

Dr Harris added: “I shall always be indebted for the excellence of what the Hon Shawn Richards has provided me over the past five years, and will provide me as we move forward. That debt of gratitude I will repay him as often as is necessary by giving him the best advice and support that I can because he has earned my trust, my confidence and he has allowed this government the stability that is required for it to move forward.”

While acknowledging those present at the swearing ceremony which was held under the auspices of the Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Prime Minister Harris said that the Hon Shawn Richards (who was in attendance) had in some ways become like his brother and a friend.

Others present included Cabinet Secretary Mrs Josephine Huggins, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan His Excellency Tom Lee, and Prime Minister’s daughter Miss Shaiyan Harris.

“And though I only see him (Hon Shawn Richards) irregularly in the social space, he has been a reliable friend and whom I could rely for objective advice,” said Dr Harris. “I would say about him that he says it as he sees it, and even though at times he gives his views and he understands – every deputy should understand – that there is need for the leader to have space or else leadership makes no difference.”

The Honourable Prime Minister commented that the Hon Shawn Richards has given him the space when he sometimes makes difficult judgements, and he has never chastised the Prime Minister publicly about any error in those judgements because he (Shawn) had given silent consent to them.

Team Unity is a coalition of three political parties which came together in 2013 and contested and won the 2015 General Election. Prime Minister Harris is the National Political Leader of Peoples Labour Party (PLP), the Hon Shawn Richards is the Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and Premier of Nevis the Hon Mark Brantley is the leader of the Concerned Citizen’s Movement (CCM).

“I want equally to recognise the work of the Hon Mark Brantley, the Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM),” said Prime Minister Harris. “Certainly without these two who are the part of the complex coalition structure which we operate, and I marvelled during the campaign that the Hon Lindsay Grant spoke about the complexity of our government, unique in the context of our Federation, and how we have been able despite the odds to have worked together, to gel and to work together to deliver.”

According to the Honourable Prime Minister, that Team Unity has had such a superlative performance is an indication that the leaders united in their actions across the political agencies to bring good to the people, which is what they have committed to do.

“So I again thank the Hon Mark Brantley for his contribution and to thank their parties for the support they have provided in this unique period of our political history,” stressed the Prime Minister. “Again it is part of the new history we act within where we are going yonder to good and right things for the people.”

Photo: National Political Leader of PLP Dr the Hon Timothy Harris (dark suit) and Leader of PAM Hon Shawn Richards listen to the Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton before the swearing in ceremony commenced