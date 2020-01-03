Duty free concession extended into January

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 03, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Ministry of Finance has announced an extension for duty free concession on goods that arrived in the country up to December 31, 2019.



The extension goes up to January, 17, 2020.



The decision on the extension was made as a result of backlog in the delivery of packages which resulted in individuals not being able to clear their imported packages during the Christmas/Carnival Season to benefit from the approved duty free concessions for the month of December.



From December 01 to 31, 2019, gift packages of foodstuffs up to 400 pounds in weight were allowed free of duty and taxes, and non-commercial importers were granted duty-free allowance of EC$540 or US$200 off the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods.