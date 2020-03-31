Early Morning Earthquake Felt In Antigua

By Antigua News Room,

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 rattled several Caribbean islands during the early hours of Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the quake occurred at 2.42 am (local time) on Tuesday.

It was located at Latitude: 17.24N, Longitude: 62.04W and at a depth of 103 kilometres (km).

The SRC said that the quake was felt 25 km north west of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 77 km east of Basseterre, St Kitts- Nevis and 123 km north west of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.