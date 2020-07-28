Early ‘warning’ to St. Kitts & Nevis on Tropical Disturbance

Basseterre, Tuesday, 28th July, 2020, (MyVue news.com)- As the second month of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season nears its end, residents in St. Kitts and Nevis are being cautioned about an incoming Tropical Disturbance that officials say is expected in the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands, by late Wednesday 29th, or early Thursday, 30th July.

As at. 11:00 a.m.on Tuesday, the system was said to have a high chance (80%) of development. However, residents have also been asked to expect rain and possible gusty winds, within the next 24-48 hours.

The St. Kitts Meteorological Services is reporting that as the system fast tracks towards the Caribbean Island Chain, a level of uncertainty surrounds it’s potential path and intensity, although further strengthening is currently anticipated.

If Invest 92L forms, it will be named Isaias and would obliterate the previous record for the earliest “I” storm, Irene, which was named August 7th, 2005, according to a representative from National Hurricane Center.

Senior Met Officer, Elmo Burke notes that the three or more systems presently circulating in the Caribbean Basin, constitutes the peak of the Hurricane Season, as evidenced by the upsurge in cyclonic activity within the Atlantic.

According to Burke, “Over the years, studies have shown an increase in the frequency and intensity of hydro-meteorological hazards in the Atlantic Ocean, between mid-August and September.”

Given the new development, National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, is asking citizens and residents to be extremely cautious at this time of year, particularly as St. Kitts and Nevis remains engaged in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic.

“Having to manage the Hurricane Season while in the midst of a global pandemic is a Disaster Management’s worst nightmare,” said Samuel.

He, however, gave the assurance that NEMA is prepared to protect individuals but he urged residents to ensure that their neighbourhoods and communities, are also prepared.

A NEMA release said that so far for 2020, the Atlantic Ocean basin has seen up to eight tropical cyclones, which in past years has only happened towards the end of the peak, in September.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) The season has also yielded the earliest “C,” “E,” “F,” “G,” and “H” storms on record — Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo and Hanna, which became the first named hurricane for the season, affecting Texas, last Saturday.

Here are the 20202 Storm Names:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

Main photo: Atlantic Tropical Cyclones and Disturbances (NHC)