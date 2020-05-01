Eastern Division Police seize drugs, arrest suspect

By Trinidad and Tobago Guardian,

Eastern Division Police seized quantities of marijuana and arrested a 37-year-old suspect, during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Sangre Grande and Toco districts, yesterday.

Official police reports note that the exercise was conducted between 2:00pm and 7:00pm, on Thursday 30th April 2020.

According to police, during the exercise, officers proceeded to an abandoned house at Cumana Village, where they found 90 kilogrammes of marijuana. No arrests were made in connection with that find.

Officers then proceeded to the Toco district where they had cause to stop and search a motor vehicle with one male occupant.

The search resulted in officers finding 940 grammes of marijuana in the vehicle.

The suspect, a 37-year-old from Arima, was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigations are ongoing.

Image credit: TTPS