ECSE DAILY NEWS REPORT

There were no trades on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market today.

Here are the latest closing prices for the equities listed on the ECSE:

And today’s financial tip:

Why do companies hold annual general meetings?

Annual general meetings, commonly referred to as AGMs, are held once a year to ensure that shareholders have an opportunity to exercise their ownership rights. At a typical AGM the board of directors report on the company’s performance over the prior year, shareholders vote on the appointment of directors and auditors, and also vote on the distribution of dividends recommended by the company’s management.

