ECSE DAILY NEWS REPORT (April 24th, 2020)

There were no trades on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market today. Here are the latest closing prices for the equities listed on the ECSE:

And today’s financial tip:

How is the ECSE primary market different to the secondary market?

The primary market allows companies and governments to sell financial instruments to investors, while the secondary market allows investors to buy and sell financial instruments among themselves.

Summary trading report for the week ending Friday, 24 April 2020

Eastern Caribbean Securities Market

There were no trades on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market this week.

Regional Government Securities Market

On the Regional Government Securities Market, the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ 91-day Treasury bill auctioned on the ECSE’s primary market platform raised $28.0 million. The competitive uniform price methodology used, resulted in a discount rate of 1.98909%.

The next auction scheduled to be held on the Regional Government Securities Market is the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s 180-day Treasury bill, offered at a maximum rate of 4.50% which will take place on 12 May 2020 using the primary market platform of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange. Bidding for this auction will commence at 9:00 am and end at 12:00 pm.

