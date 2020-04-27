ECSE DAILY NEWS REPORT – April 27th

ECSE – Welcome to the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange’s daily update for 27 April 2020 providing the latest trading information and financial tip for the investor.

There were no trades on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market today. Here are the latest closing prices for the equities listed on the ECSE:

Can I charge securities as collateral if I am a joint owner?

Yes, but it is only possible if the other joint owner or owners, agree to charge the securities. All the holders would have to sign the paperwork required for charging the securities and, of course, they would lose the ability to trade those securities until you have fully re-paid the loan and the charge is released.

