ECSE Daily News Report – April 28th

There were no trades on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market today. Here are the latest closing prices for the equities listed on the ECSE:

How are financial instruments auctioned on the ECSE?

On the ECSE financial instruments are auctioned by a competitive or a non-competitive method. In a competitive auction investors compete to purchase the instrument being sold and successful investors are those who offer the best prices. In a non-competitive auction the price of the instrument has already been fixed and successful investors are determined on a first-come-first-serve basis.

