Basseterre, 6 April 2020

Holiday Schedule for the ECSE The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange will be closed for business on Friday 10 April and Monday 13 April 2020, in observance of public holidays, celebrated in St Kitts and Nevis and the other ECCU member territories.

The ECSE will reopen for trading on Tuesday 14 April 2020. All trades that take place on Thursday 9 April will settle on Tuesday 14 April 2020.