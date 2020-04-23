By SKNIS,
Education and support
will play a significant role in decreasing social stigmatization in
relation to the COVID-19 virus, says Dr. Marissa Carty, PRO of the
Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC), during the April 22 National
Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.
Dr. Carty noted that social stigmatization will become more of a concern
as the pandemic continues. She stated that social stigma is the negative
association between a person or group of people who share certain
characteristics of the specific disease.
She added that during the COVID-19 outbreak, stereotypes quickly arise
about people who have or may have the disease. The groups include
persons of Asian decent, persons who have travelled, healthcare workers
and emergency responders, persons with the disease and their families
and friends and persons released from quarantine.
“These groups may experience situations where they are excluded or
shunned in social situations, denied jobs or educational opportunities,
denied access to adequate housing and healthcare or they may be targets
or verbal, emotional, and physical abuse,” she said.
Stigma can cause persons to feel isolated and abandoned, said Dr. Carty,
adding that it can also cause depression, hurt and anger when friends
and others in their community avoid them in fear of getting COVID-19.
She stated that research from past epidemics show that stigma undermines
efforts for testing and treating the disease. People who are worried
about being shunned or worse may be less likely to get tested or seek
medical care which increases infection rates for themselves and for
others.
Dr. Carty stated that persons should get the facts about COVID-19 from
reputable sources such as the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefings, the
official COVID-19 website, the NEMA website, the St. Kitts Health
Promotion Unit Facebook Page and the World Health Organization (WHO).
This information should be shared with friends and family, she said.
The PRO added that persons should speak up when they hear incorrect
statements about COVID-19 and certain people or groups.
In order to decrease social stigmatization, persons should also reach
out to others who may feel stigmatized and ask them how they can help.
“Listen to them and show that you understand and support them,” she
said.
Support must be shown for healthcare workers and others who are caring
for persons with COVID-19, said Dr. Carty.
“Thank them for their work and share positive messages on social
media,” she said. “Show support for and thank all who continue their
essential jobs to help our community, such as police officers, bus
drivers, grocery store clerks and delivery persons.”
Dr. Carty shared sound advice on how persons should treat others during
a pandemic.
“Stigma divides and turns us against each other, but in pandemics they
remind us how to be connected to each other,” she said. “Our shared
vulnerability to this virus is a source of solidarity. We must remember
that the virus is the enemy not the persons with or affected by
COVID-19.”