By SKNIS,

Education and support

will play a significant role in decreasing social stigmatization in

relation to the COVID-19 virus, says Dr. Marissa Carty, PRO of the

Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC), during the April 22 National

Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Dr. Carty noted that social stigmatization will become more of a concern

as the pandemic continues. She stated that social stigma is the negative

association between a person or group of people who share certain

characteristics of the specific disease.

She added that during the COVID-19 outbreak, stereotypes quickly arise

about people who have or may have the disease. The groups include

persons of Asian decent, persons who have travelled, healthcare workers

and emergency responders, persons with the disease and their families

and friends and persons released from quarantine.

“These groups may experience situations where they are excluded or

shunned in social situations, denied jobs or educational opportunities,

denied access to adequate housing and healthcare or they may be targets

or verbal, emotional, and physical abuse,” she said.

Stigma can cause persons to feel isolated and abandoned, said Dr. Carty,

adding that it can also cause depression, hurt and anger when friends

and others in their community avoid them in fear of getting COVID-19.

She stated that research from past epidemics show that stigma undermines

efforts for testing and treating the disease. People who are worried

about being shunned or worse may be less likely to get tested or seek

medical care which increases infection rates for themselves and for

others.

Dr. Carty stated that persons should get the facts about COVID-19 from

reputable sources such as the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefings, the

official COVID-19 website, the NEMA website, the St. Kitts Health

Promotion Unit Facebook Page and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This information should be shared with friends and family, she said.

The PRO added that persons should speak up when they hear incorrect

statements about COVID-19 and certain people or groups.

In order to decrease social stigmatization, persons should also reach

out to others who may feel stigmatized and ask them how they can help.

“Listen to them and show that you understand and support them,” she

said.

Support must be shown for healthcare workers and others who are caring

for persons with COVID-19, said Dr. Carty.

“Thank them for their work and share positive messages on social

media,” she said. “Show support for and thank all who continue their

essential jobs to help our community, such as police officers, bus

drivers, grocery store clerks and delivery persons.”

Dr. Carty shared sound advice on how persons should treat others during

a pandemic.

“Stigma divides and turns us against each other, but in pandemics they

remind us how to be connected to each other,” she said. “Our shared

vulnerability to this virus is a source of solidarity. We must remember

that the virus is the enemy not the persons with or affected by

COVID-19.”