Elderly man missing

Basseterre, Wednesday, 19th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Help is being sought from the public in St. Kitts and Nevis, in finding an elderly man who has gone missing.

A police bulletin issued on Tuesday, by police, revealed that the man is 81 year old David Lake of Conaree.

Lake, who is brown in complexion with grey hair and brown eyes, was last seen by his caretaker on Sunday, 16th August, 2020, at around 4:00 p.m.

He was again spotted at around 5:00 p.m. that same afternoon by his neighbour, who confirmed that he was wearing a grey shirt and walking in the southern section of Conaree.

He has grey facial hair and slim body.

Police have requested that anyone seeing Lake, should contact them immediately at 465 2241.

Main photo: David Lake