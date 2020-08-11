Election Bill to be amended

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, 11th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- When the parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis meets in Basseterre later this week, one of the six Bills to be considered will be the National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Bill comes, just over two months, since the last General Elections of 5th June, 2020.

There was no indication from the notice issued by the Clerk of the Assembly, to highlight the expected changes to the current legislation, but the details should become known when the Bill is read for the first time in the parliament on Thursday, 13th August.

This is the second meeting since the June poll and the first since the new Assembly was opened on Wednesday, 8th July.

Other Bills to make their way to the Assembly include Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) Bill, 2020; Miscellaneous Amendments (Financial Action Task Force) Bill, 2020; which will be read for the first time, and the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) Bill, 2020 and Miscellaneous Amendments Bill, 2020, getting their second reading.

The Order Paper also shows that Electronic Communications Bill, 2020 will be introduced by the Attorney General and Minister of Communications, vincent Byron.

All other Bills will be introduced by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris.

This meeting will be held at the National Assembly Chambers on Church Street, Basseterre and copies of the Bills can be accessed on the government’s information website (sknis.kn).

File Photo: Speaker Michael Perkins and Clerk of the House, Sonia Boddie-Thompson