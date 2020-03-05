Elvis Browne was born on the 9 February 1961 to Margaret Browne. He grew up in La Guerite Village and received his early education at De Village Primary School before moving on to high school and then to the Technical College where he received a diploma in Carpentry, a trade he practiced for a number of years.

Browne was an accomplished track and field athlete, a competent cricketer but it was his passion for football that made him stand out in the sporting arena. He played for Basseterre High School in the 1970s, for Village Super Stars wearing the number 9 jersey and for the St. Kitts Nevis National Team. Browne may have been required to prove himself on the field but he was a team player and an inspiration to the other footballers. He understood the movement of the ball, the game’s challenges as well as its finer points and complexities and its history.

Football was Star’s passion. It became his job and his career. What he could not achieve as a player, Elvis ‘Star’ Browne achieved as a coach. He coached at the school, grass roots and international levels. He was head coach of the National Team from 2002-2004. He was also the coach of the Women’s National team.



He recognized talent and encouraged youngsters both male and female and encouraged parental participation. Star worked for the Department of Sports but his involvement did not keep office hours. Elvis started the summer youth academy which was later renamed in his honour “LIME/Elvis “Star” Browne Football School of Excellence” which helped in the development of several young footballers. He also started a photography exhibition at the Fort Thomas Hotel which he moved to the Sports Bar at Frigate Bay when the hotel closed. Like a small Hall of Fame, it gave encouragement to those already in the game and inspired potential footballers.

‘Star’s’ generous personality, his respect for both authority and opponents, his ability to spot talent and nurture it, and his ability to relate and talk to children, made him an inspiring coach and a great ambassador of the game of football and sports in general. Lorna Callender said this about him “It was his vision to take football beyond the ordinary that made him stand out as a coach, as a person and as a friend. He was fun to be around. He worked hard and he played hard and his contribution will never be forgotten for it is acknowledged that he went beyond the call of duty. His enthusiasm was infectious.”

Elvis ‘Star Browne died on the 20 September 2011 at the age of 50.

Source: St. Kitts – Nevis National Archives