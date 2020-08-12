England’s Broad fined by father over send-off of Pakistan’s Yasir

London , United Kingdom ( AFP) — England paceman Stuart Broad has been sanctioned by his father Chris, a match referee, for a breach of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) code of conduct during the first Test against Pakistan.

Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee — equivalent to around £2,000 (US$2,617) for a level one breach and also given one demerit point for using inappropriate language when dismissing Yasir Shah, following a flurry of runs in Pakistan’s second innings at Old Trafford on Saturday, hours before England completed a three-wicket win.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the former England batsman who is now a match referee.

The punishment prompted Broad to joke on Twitter that his father was “off the Christmas card and present list”.

Broad senior would not normally be officiating in a match involving his son.

But in a bid to cope with travel restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus, Chris Broad — the only Englishman on the ICC’s elite panel of referees — together with a team of English umpires, is officiating in the current three-match series.

Chris Broad also presided over England’s 2-1 win against the West Indies last month.

Under the interim COVID-19 regulations, all such decisions are referred to ICC headquarters in Dubai to guard against accusations of bias.

But as Stuart Broad did not contest the charge brought by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Stuart Broad now has three demerit points on his record.

The two previous instances concern Broad’s use of a swear word towards South Africa’s Faf du Plessis in Johannesburg in January and “aggressive language” directed at India’s Rishabh Pant two years ago.

Demerit points stay on a player’s record for 24 months, therefore, the Pant sanction will lapse next week.

Broad, however, could risk a one-match ban if he commits a similar offence during the second Test against Pakistan at Southampton, starting on Thursday.

Main photo: Match referee Chris Broad (left) chats with his son England’s Stuart Broad after play in the third Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England in this July 24, 2020 file photo. (Photo: AFP)