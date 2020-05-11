Entry ports into St. Kitts-Nevis remain closed to human traffic, says Senator Phipps

By SKNIS,

All entry ports into St. Kitts and Nevis remain closed to human traffic as the government continues to protect citizens and residents against the spread of COVID-19.

Responding to a question during the May 10 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing regarding the arrival of a passenger cruise ship scheduled for May 15, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with Responsibility for Health, said that no word was received by the relevant authorities.

“We have no request in front of us as a Cabinet at the moment either from the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association or the Cruise Lines Association – because they are two distinct bodies – in terms of the arrival of cruise passengers, because to the best of my knowledge up until this present moment our ports are closed and when we say ports are closed we mean the seaport and the airport,” said Senator Phipps.

Senator Phipps said that although the ports are closed the country continues to receive commercial cargo.

“Let me be abundantly clear that that means, however, that we are open to commercial cargo but not human traffic,” said the Senator. “So until further notice whatever arrangements those cruise lines may have in place, it does not translate into either bullying or prodding on our part to insist that we have to take them because that is a decision that would be guided by the health authorities and until such time the ports remain closed.”

On March 25, 2020, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis closed the borders to all commercial airline flights to continue protecting citizens and residents against COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus). However, flights for medical emergencies and International Air cargo and cargo by seafaring vessels were exempted to maintain connectivity and enable the Federation to import much-needed commodities such as food, fuel, medical supplies and equipment.