Exhibition on sinking of Christena to open in coming days

Basseterre, Tuesday, 24th 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The story of the Christena disaster that occurred in 1970, between the sister islands of St. Kitts & Nevis, will be featured when a new exhibition opens at the National Museum in Basseterre, at the start of next month.

Executive Director of the St. Christopher National Trust, Ryllis Percival, explained that “Mounting this exhibition on the 50th Anniversary of this disaster, will allow citizens and residents, especially those in St. Kitts, an opportunity to appreciate this chapter in our history, while also appreciating even now, the resilience of our people, who, despite such a tragedy, made positive changes to move forward.”

She added that, “In the history of St. Kitts & Nevis, this was one of the greatest loss of lives in a single accident.”

It was on Saturday, 1st August, 1970, when hundreds died after the boat capsized while on its way to Charlestown from Basseterre. Over 90 persons are believed to have survived but unfortunately there was no record keeping of the passengers on board.

The Executive Director said that the Trust is taking steps to not only highlight this tragedy, but also to give a glimpse into the personal stories of survivors and the lives lost on a day that traumatized the people of the two islands and changed the landscape of our economy forever.

The exhibition will be presented using images, artifacts and a replica of the Christena. The names of those who perished and those who survived will also be listed.

“This exhibition is the first step to building a monument in St. Kitts to commemorate the disaster, and the Trust is pleased to take the lead in this very important and significant journey, to honour those persons involved in this very tragic disaster,” stated Percival.

The archway of the treasury building served as the gateway to the pier where the ferry docked while in St. Kitts. It is therefore a very fitting location to place a future monument,” says Ms. Percival

The Exhibition is set to open at the National Museum on August 1st 2020, the date of the disaster and will run until January, 31st 2021.

The museum opens Monday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Trust is encouraging persons who may have images, artifacts, stories or any other items relating to the Christena Disaster, to share these with the museum so that a more accurate story can be told and shared with present and future generations.

Main photo: The National Museum