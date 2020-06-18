Fee To Obtain A Cannabis License To Be Lowered

By Antigua News Room,

The government says it will lower the cost of obtaining a cannabis license in order not to exclude local participation in the industry.

Currently the fee is EC$ 200 thousand.

The decision was made yesterday, after the Cabinet also invited the Solicitor General, and two lawyers who are members of the Cannabis Authority for consultations.

They have been working on the legislation to attract investors in the new sector of the economy. Cannabis growth is intended to create new opportunities and new jobs.

The team concluded that the cost of a license was too high and would inevitably exclude local participation.

It was agreed that the amount would be lowered. No licenses have yet been issued by the Cannabis Authority, since the lease of the land is a prerequisite to issuing a license.

The Cabinet was reminded that the firms involved would produce only medical marijuana products, not products intended to cause a feeling of an induced “high”.

Photo: A tour guide shows marijuana growing openly in a flower garden