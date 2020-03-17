Ferry services to French territories cancelled as France imposes tough travel restrictions

By Dominica News Online,

On March 16, 2020, President of the French Republic Emanuel Macron declared the closure of the borders at the European Union and the Schengen area. As a result, all travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for thirty (30) days.

As a result of this action by France, ferry services between Dominica and the French Territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique have been cancelled with immediate effect.

An announcement from Val Ferry states, “Val ferry informs customers and the general public of the cancellation of all trips until further notice and urges dedicated and loyal customers, to contact offices in Roseau and Portsmouth for more information, please contact Val Ferry 1767 4403457 or 4456048.”

Similarly, L’express Des iles informed all passengers of “the stop of its international line and cancellation of all the trips between Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia as of tomorrow Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.”

In making the announcement, Macron said the tougher measures in France, which has seen more than 6,600 cornavirus infections and nearly 150 deaths in recent weeks, was unprecedented in peacetime, declaring, “We are in a health war.”

He outlined stricter enforcement, warning that those who failed to comply would be punished with a fine up to 135 euros ($150). The tougher measures would be in place for at least 15 days, he said.

Picture images: Dominica News Online