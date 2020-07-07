FIFA agrees to mediation in dispute with TTFA

By Leighton Levy, Sportmax

FIFA has agreed to settle their dispute with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) through mediation.

According to lawyers from New City Chambers representing the William-Wallace led executive, FIFA indicated on Monday its willingness to settle the matter amicably.

“I can indeed confirm that FIFA has indicated a willingness to pursue mediation,” Dr Emir Crowne told Sportsmax.TV on Monday, shortly after receiving word from FIFA’s representatives.

Dr Crowne indicated, however, that there is still some way to go before the process of mediation can begin.

“The logistics of the mediation are still being worked out, but it is nonetheless a welcome sign, especially in a dispute with so much at stake and where maintaining relationships is key,” he said.

In late June, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) reached out to lawyers representing FIFA requesting mediation in their dispute over the appointment of a normalization committee in March.

FIFA dissolved the William Wallace-led executive by way of a letter on March 17, and a normalization committee appointed just four months after the TTFA Annual General Meeting in November 2019. FIFA cited poor financial management and the FA’s massive debt as reasons for the appointment of the committee to oversee the association’s affairs.

Main photo: Dr Emir Crowne says FIFA has declared a willingness to have their dispute with the TTFA settled via mediation.