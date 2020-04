By Jamaica Gleaner,

The Health Ministry has reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica pushing the tally to 396.

In the past 48 hours, there have been 32 confirmed cases.

Fifteen of these are linked to the Alorica call centre and one to the Centerfield Media BPO in New Kingston.

In presenting the latest figures a short while ago, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton revealed that of the 396 COVID cases in Jamaica, 202 are workers of the Alorica call centre.