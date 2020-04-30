Fight to defeat COVID-19: Prime Minister Harris salutes unsung heroes – the elderly

By PLP PR Media Inc.,

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues the fight to defeat COVID-19, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Tuesday evening April 28 hailed the elderly and those who take of them, referring to them as unsung heroes in his book.

“I want to say a hearty thank you to all the good citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis – some of them in my book are unsung heroes,” said Prime Minister Harris when he hosted the sixth in a series of Leadership Matters, a virtual forum series, on ZIZ Television.

The Prime Minister noted that when persons who are better at writing begin to write chapters telling of the valiant efforts of Kittitians and Nevisians as they overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, several people will be named.

“Some too may not find their names recorded, but they deserve of the country’s highest commendation and consideration, and tonight I want to devote this programme to some of these people,” he pointed out.

Prime Minister Harris, who had Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards and Minister of Public Infrastructure the Hon Ian Patches Liburd as panellists on the show that has now become a must watch/listen programme every Tuesday evening, said that he wanted to commend the Federation’s elderly folks in the senior citizens’ homes in St. Kitts and on the island of Nevis.

He mentioned the elderly at the Grange Health Facility, the Cardin Home, and at Sandy Point and Saddlers Senior Citizens’ facilities. Homes for the elderly in Nevis are the Flamboyant Nursing Home at the Alexandra Hospital in Charlestown, and the St. George’s and St. John’s Senior Citizens’ Home in Gingerland.

“We remember them in prayer, and we commend their courage and their strength at this particular moment of difficulty,” said Dr Harris. “I want to thank their families too, for giving them all of their support.”

He observed that as a result of the COVID-19 which is highly contagious, limits and restrictions and visitations to the homes for the elderly are in place so as to prevent its spread to the elderly persons who are vulnerable, but he however noted that the love for them will not vanish.

“Let me commend Dr Patricia Leader, an outstanding nurse/practitioner who has established the Grange Facility, which is now one of the most popular facility for care of the elderly in the Federation,” said Dr Harris. “I commend her for that contribution she is making in the fight to defeat COVID-19, but also in ensuring that our elderly are given the best care through all seasons.”

The Prime Minister added: “I thank her (Dr Patricia Leader) as I thank the leadership of the Cardin Home, and Nurse Patricia Heyliger who leads that institution and all others who are showing such kindness and such love for humanity.