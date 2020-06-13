Final touches to unveil new Cabinet

Basseterre,Saturday, 13th June, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The preparations for Sunday’s swearing-in of the new Cabinet, are progressing at a fast pace, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

From Friday, crews were engaged in work connected to the construction of the stage and lighting operations.

That activity continued on Saturday with workers also setting up the sound and video equipment, while others focused on cleaning and placement of chairs.

According to one source, all preparatory work is scheduled to complete just after midday on Sunday, ahead of the 5:00pm start.

However, a program of entertainment is being planned to commence from 3:00pm, until the actual ceremony kicks in two hours after at 5:00pm.

The swearing comes after the election of Friday, 5th June, 2020, when the ruling coalition of PAM, CCM and PLP, captured 9 of the 11 seats in the National Assembly.

This means that this Cabinet will become the largest since independence in 1983.

In addition to the 9 full ministers, there will be two senators and an Attorney General. However one of the senators will be the Deputy Speaker of the House and won’t be eligible to sit in Cabinet.

The ceremony will be carried live on radio, television and online.

Join us on Facebook/MyVue News. com. as we take a feed from ZIZ to carry live overage at 3:00pm.











Setup of tent and seating

Main Photo: Ongoing setup at Warner Park Cricket Stadium for swearing ceremony.