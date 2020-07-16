First House of Assembly for new government on Friday

By The Daily Herald,

ANGUILLA–The twelfth Anguilla House of Assembly will convene for the first time at the Naraldo Harrigan Parliamentary Building in The Valley, on Friday, July 17 at 1:45pm. The sitting will include the election of a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker, the swearing-in and oaths of allegiance of members, and statements by members. Before the meeting the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School choir will be performing.

The general public is being advised that seating is limited but a remote viewing area will be set up in the adjoining magistrate’s office where all seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Additionally provision has been made for the meeting to be broadcast live via Radio Anguilla and streamed live via the government of Anguilla’s You Tube and the government’s Facebook page.

Main photo: Anguilla Parliamentary Building