FISHERFOLK AND FARMERS TO BE ALLOWED TO ENGAGE IN THEIR TRADE DURING PARTIAL CURFEW DAYS

By SKNIS,

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in its efforts to have continued food security has allowed farmers and fisherfolk to engage in their trade during the partial curfew days.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his national address on April 15.

“We have listened intently to the views of our farmers and fisherfolk. We note that while adequate food and beverage come to St Kitts and Nevis weekly, it is in our national interest to have adequate local produce including supplies of fruits, vegetables, etc,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“We have noted the advice that farming in small islands generally involving a small number of persons on each farm making it easier for social distancing to apply,” he said.

“In this regard farmers and fishers will be allowed to engage in their trade during the period 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on partial curfew days and on such terms and conditions as the Commissioner of Police may determine during the 24hour lockdown,” Prime Minister Harris said.

He also stated that “restaurants and food outlets will still only be allowed to supply cooked or prepared meals only on a takeaway basis.”

“No meals will be served and eaten inside restaurants by patrons,” he said.

These preventative measures have been taken “to preserve social and physical distancing and minimize the risk of transmission of the coronavirus which has left many dead across the world,” Prime Minister reiterated.