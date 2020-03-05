Five coronavirus cases confirmed in French Guiana

By St. Lucia News Online,

(SNO) – The Prefecture of French Guiana and the French agency, Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) have confirmed five cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in French Guiana.

According to news website la1ere.fr, the five live in Saint-Laurent du Maroni in the South American country.

The website said they probably contacted the virus in France where they participated in a religious rally which was held in Mulhouse from February 17 to 24.

Several people who attended that rally tested positive for the virus in France.

The ARS said the health of the five are not of concern at this time and they are being treated in hospital.

The website did not say when the five traveled from France to French Guiana.

The five cases bring to eight the amount of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in French oversea territories.

There are two cases in French St. Martin and one in St. Barthélemy (St. Barts).