Flights from American Airlines to resume next month

Basseterre, Wednesday, 29th April, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – All stakeholders in the tourism sector of St. Kitts and Nevis are likely to welcome the news that American Airlines has confirmed that it intends, once again, to be spreading its wings into the Robert Bradshaw International Airport in five week’s time.

An official statement from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020 also confirmed the resumption.

It said that the airline will resume service from Saturday, 6th June.

The flight, AA 318, will operate only on Saturdays, the release also added.

A quick check on the official AA website also showed that the 318 flight was available for booking. Already, the demand appears to be high, from folks hoping to travel from Miami to St. Kitts, in the month of June.

But, at Wednesday’s (29th April,2020), COVID-19 Press Briefing in St. Kitts, the question was asked, “Is there any expectation when flights might (be) resumed, that is commercial flights?’ That was followed by a second part which sought clarification, “There is a rumour that American Airlines would start operations on St. Kitts on June 6th. Is that true?”

Both the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown, and the country’s Attorney General, Vincent Byron, responded to the queries. But they gave answers that only left more questions and a little doubt, regarding what today, came as welcomed news by various tourism planners and players.

Brown was first to give her reaction.

She said that American Airlines has taken steps to reload its flight services and included the Saturday schedule for St. Kitts, but whether or not that flight would operate, would depend on the local government’s move to open the airport.

“First of all, let me just address the recent announcement from the (St. Kitts) Tourism Authority, in relation to American Airlines. American Airlines reloaded the flights and they have announced that into the schedule, that they would resume. However, they cannot resume if the border remains closed. So, therefore, They are just doing what an airline does, which is they load their schedules. Of course if the borders are closed, American Airlines would not be resuming their flights,” said Browne.

She said that the same goes for any other airline that would be coming to St. Kitts but American Airlines is their main carrier and they, (AA), do have a responsibility to provide this information; so they are doing what they normally do and load the schedule ahead of time. But, she added, if the borders are not opened, they cannot come to St. Kitts, to RLB.

However, the Ministry’s statement also explained that American will not operate at all, into the country, in the month of May,as some had been hoping.

The Attorney General followed immediately after the CEO.

“I just want to reinforce the point that we are under (a) State of Emergency. And that under the State of Emergency, emergency powers regulations have been gazetted and published, ” said Byron.

He continued, “And I want to read what the regulation states, which spells out, how to treat international travel. There is a Regulation 11, (it) refers to restrictions, on international travel. For the purposes of preventing, controlling and suppressing the spread of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, with immediate effect, except with the prior written permission of the airports authorities, all airports, including private airports and fixed-based operations, shall be closed to incoming international traffic, international flights. That’s A.”

He went on to speak about Part B, with similar restrictions for the sea ports, then turned his attention to Part C of the Regulations, which he said, states, “A visitor shall not be permitted to enter and disembark, for any reason, including, transiting through St. Christopher & Nevis.”

“So that at this point in time, the borders are closed. And that there are no commercial flights that have been allowed at this time,” added the AG.

He did not endorse, nor reject, the expectation that the airport would be opened in time to facilitate next month’s American Airlines flight, but instead stated that such decisions are to be made by the authority that manages the ports and that airport in particular.

Government has been consistent in its position that its decisions regarding the allowance of commercial flights will be driven by the advice from local health officials. This was a point that the Attorney General had also echoed, just the day before, at a similar briefing.

Therefore, despite the release today by the Tourism Authority, there is no word as yet regarding the reopening of local hotels and the resumption of all types of commercial flights.

The local airports have been closed since March.