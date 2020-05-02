Food handler’s with expired permits urged to submit relevant documents to renew licences

By SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 02, 2020 (SKNIS): To assist clients within the food industry to effectively carry out their duties, the Department of Environmental Health has urged individuals with expired food handler’s permit to submit the necessary documents to renew their permits.

“Clients whose food handler’s permit have expired within the last calendar year having acquired the requisite training last year you are kindly requested to submit the following – a valid medical certificate, the expired food handler’s permit or two (2) passport size photographs, and the renewal fee of EC $20,” said Chief Medical officer Dr. Hazel Laws while reading a notice at the May 01 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing.

Likewise, “clients whose permits have expired over one year ago or clients requiring new food handler’s permit, you are required to present the following – two (2) passport size photographs, the expired permit if applicable and a valid medical certificate,” Dr. Laws added.

“Such clients will be required to attend a food handler’s clinic upon appointment given at registration.

Dr. Laws noted that “all clients will be interviewed to ensure compliance with food security regulations.”

She added that due to the social distancing protocol currently in place for COVID-19 “only fifteen (15) persons will be permitted to attend food handler’s clinic at any given time.

The Department of Environment Health anticipates your fullest cooperation and looks forward to facilitating your request until we return to a state of normalcy,” she said.

The CMO encouraged persons to continue to adhere to the safety protocols.

“Be reminded that each of us has our part to play in protecting others and ourselves from this disease. Continue to engage in physical distancing measures by ensuring at least six (6) feet between persons, engage in effective hand-washing practices, sanitizing regularly and finally, wear a face mask in public spaces,” said Dr. Laws.

“Maintaining the overall health of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be our individual and collective responsibility.”

Image Credits: Foodlets. com