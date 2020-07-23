Former Acting Commissioner of Police has died

By Staff Reporter, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, Tuesday, 23rd 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Former Acting Commissioner of Police, Joseph Francis, has lost his battle with cancer. It was back in 2009 when he was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease.

Born in St. Kitts, in the rural village of Tabernacle in 1937, Francis’ career in law enforcement began when he was only 19 years old, following a short teaching stint at a primary school in his home district.

His service as a police officer lasted 25 years, with him acting as Commissioner of Police from 1979 to 1980.

The Police High Command issued a statement, with Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, expressing his condolences to the family of Francis.

He noted his significant contribution to policing in the Federation and the Leeward Islands.

Francis graduated top of his class while attending the Barbados Regional Police Training Centre (RPTC).

In addition to St. Kitts and Nevis, he also served in Antigua and benefited from training at the Scotland Yard, England.

In March 1982, at age 45, he retired from the St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force and migrated to New York.

It is reported that Francis struggled with cancer for 11 years while under the treatment of his Oncology team at New York University Hospital.

After a brief hospitalization, he died on Monday, 20th July, 2020 with his wife by his side.

Main photo: Former Acting Commissioner of Police Joseph Francis