Former Barbados PM has died

Basseterre, Monday, 27th, 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The people of Barbados are in mourning today, following the early morning breaking news, that their former Prime Minister, Owen Arthur passed away.

It was only a few weeks ago that he was rushed to hospital, and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

Reports then, had indicated that the 70 year old was experiencing heart problems.

At the time, Arthur, who retired from politics in 2013, was serving as the Chairman of the ailing Caribbean airline, LIAT.

He served as Barbados’ Prime Minister, from 1994 to 2008.

He was married with two children.

Main photo: Owen Arthur