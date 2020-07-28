Former Junior Minister of Finance has died

Basseterre, Tuesday, 28th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- One of the founding fathers of the co-ruling People’s Action Movement,(PAM), in St. Kitts & Nevis, has died.

Early Tuesday morning, the news broke that Richard Caines, who also served as Junior Minister of Finance in the Kennedy Simmonds Administration, from 1980-1993, died after a prolonged period of ailment.

Though details are still emerging, sources have indicated that Caines died late last night, 27th July, 2020.

He was a prominent figure in the PAM/NRP government, known for his fiscal prudence.

But many would also remember Caines as a successful business man, operating from Prince’s Street, in downtown Basseterre.

L-R Founders of PAM, Richard Caines, Michael Powell, William “Billy” Herbert and Kennedy Simmonds

Main photo: Richard Caines