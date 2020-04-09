Former Minister of National Security, speakes on COVID-19 response

Thursday, April 09,2020

G.A.Dwyer Astaphan.

Why has such a large number of COVID 19 test results been outstanding for such a long time?

As at March 27, 51 persons had been tested and 30 results were being awaited. As at yesterday, 196 persons were reported as having been tested and the public waits to be told of 70 results. This long wait causes uncertainty, anxiety, frustration and, in some cases, perhaps distrust (human nature being what it is).

What is the reason for what appears to be a very slow turnaround time in the public dissemination process? Remember, anxiety and emotional discomfort have a physiological and biochemical effect on the body and can lower immunity too.

And effective and transparent dissemination (please, I am not accusing decision makers of wrongdoing in this regard) can reduce these negative feelings and possibly help keep our immune system’s at a higher and healthier level. Expect publication of vital information is all about Government doing its part to help however; it can in keeping people healthy and safe.

Finally, it would be very helpful if public sector people who are authorized and designated to speak to the public desist from the incestuous, unhelpful, unhealthy lionizing of each other and, by implication, themselves, or deprecating or belittling of others on the outside who have demonstrated a willingness and an ability to assist in the national effort against the COVID 19 Virus.

Such behaviour is symptomatic of an ill mentality which is already too widespread in our community, which, like COVID19, needs to be eradicated.

Have a blessed and safe day, All, and May our Almighty God fill us with the spirit of humility, cooperation, obedience of the rules and guidelines set out for our own safety and protection, and with the understanding that this experience must be seen by us as the necessary path to a better way for all us in St. Kitts & Nevis, the region and the world to live more in gaming with each other and with Mother Nature.