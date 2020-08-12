Former ministers and former Captain of SKNDF appointed as ambassadors to provide support to the government

By SKNIS,

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that the government will garner the expertise of former ministers and a former Captain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force as this will prove beneficial to the country and its people.

“In order for our country and people to benefit from the talents, experience and skills of some of the most effective former ministers, my government has engaged the services of Messrs. Vance Amory and Ian Liburd,” said Prime Minister Harris during his monthly press conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. “We have also engaged Kevin Williams. Mr. Williams is an experienced engineer and former Captain in the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force with training in wide areas of interests to national security, project conception and management, etc.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that their roles are far-reaching.

“They will all be designated Ambassadors and will provide support to the government as a whole and the Office of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister on a range of matters relating to regional and international affairs, CBI, special projects, public sector reform, rural and sustainable development, public infrastructure, utilities, alternative energy and public policy issues,” he said.