Former PM of St. Kitts & Nevis to vacate seat

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, 12th March, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) News reaching this media house indicates that former Prime Minister and current Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number 6 in St. Kitts Dr. Denzil Douglas has been asked to vacate his parliamentary seat.

This is in relation to the case that was brought against him by the Government of St.Kitts and Nevis, in which it was claimed that he was a holder of a Dominican diplomatic passport which they argued made him a citizen of that country and someone who had pledged allegiance to Dominica, in contravention to the constitution of St.Kitts and Nevis for those who want to be elected to parliament in St. Kitts and Nevis.

More news to come shortly.

Image credit: WIC News