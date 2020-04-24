Four days for shopping next week

By Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister,

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to record success in its fight against the COVID-19 disease (Novel Coronavirus), Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has announced new Regulations under the Emergency Powers Act that will allow for four days for businesses to operate next week.



“Tomorrow, Saturday the 25th April, another SR&O, No 15 of 2020, will introduce another round of Regulations under the Emergency Powers Act to fight the COVID-19 virus. These Regulations will be similar to what we have been experiencing this week, and will be in force for the next two weeks this time until Saturday, the 9th May. They will begin this weekend, with a 24 hour curfew, a total lockdown, on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th until Monday 27th at 6am,” Prime Minister Harris said in an address to the nation today (April 24).



The honourable prime minister added that next week, the country will follow the same pattern as this week.



“On Monday [April 27] and Tuesday [April 28], there will be limited operations, while on Wednesday there will be a 24 hour curfew, a total lockdown. On Thursday and Friday, businesses will again have limited operations before there is a 24 hour curfew, a total lockdown, for the holiday weekend from Saturday, 2nd May to Tuesday, morning, 5th May. From Tuesday 5th May to Friday 8th May, businesses will have 4 consecutive days of limited operations while there will be the nightly curfew before we enter the weekend of curfew,” Prime Minister Harris explained.



The prime minister stated that the Government’s decisions pertaining to the relaxation of the restrictions in St. Kitts and Nevis are guided by the advice offered by the medical experts.



Prime Minister Harris added, “We, in the Cabinet, will continue to monitor the work of the Health Team and the National COVID Task Force. We will continue to invite and review their advice which has been reliable and put us in a good place.”