Fourth COVID-positive patient dies in Barbados

(Loop News Barbados) – With 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Barbados to date, the country has recorded its fourth COVID-19 related death.

The deceased is a 57-year-old woman. She was diabetic.

Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that she presented to health services in critical condition and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. She passed away at about 9 pm last night (April 9). It was recorded that she came into contact with a known COVID-positive patient who travelled abroad.

She is the first woman and youngest person to succumb to COVID-19 locally, so far. The first three victims were men. In order, they were 81 years old, 74 years old and 95 years old.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Anton Best, this morning (April 10) expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, to the family and friends of the deceased.

