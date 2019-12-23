Ganja users breathe easy from tomorrow

By The Guardian Trinidad and Tobago,
Cannabis users can breathe easier tomorrow as the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act is now in effect.
On Friday, President Paula Mae-Weekes proclaimed the legislation which now allows adults to have up to 30 grammes of cannabis in their possession and households to have up to four plants without facing criminal charges.
The new law states that anyone found with 30 to 60 grammes of cannabis will now be subjected to a $2,000 ticketable offence.
And anyone caught with possession of 60 to 100 grammes of marijuana will now be subjected to up to 50 hours of community service and also a maximum fine of $75,000.
Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein will also head to the court today to begin the process of seeking freedom for some 101 persons, including 14 children in rehabilitation centres, who have been incarcerated for possession of marijuana.
But while cannabis users, Rastafarians, and other advocates will be celebrating today, there are several persons and organisations who have expressed concern about the passage of the law.
On Friday Non-profit organisation, RebuildTT wrote to Weekes urging her to postpone proclamation of the law.
Althought the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Act was passed in both Houses of Parliamen, “pro-family NGO RebuildTT believes the legislation is flawed and will cause mayhem if implemented immediately, and the President should not be a rubber stamp with instructions to assent to the law by a given date”.
“The NGO questions how will someone be able to possess 30 grammes of weed when there is no legal source for the narcotic at the moment,” it stated.
RebuildTT accused the government of endorsing the “illegal narcotics trade, saying weed purchased today “will come from illicit weed farmers and drug pushers”.
RebuildTT also questioned “whether police on patrol will be issued scales to determine the weight of small quantities of weed, since possession of over 30 grammes will require the issuance of a ticket”.
Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon yesterday said while marijuana use may no longer be a criminal offence it is still a “social offence.”
Gordon said he was happy to see those being freed for small amounts of marijuana.
“Our jails are filled with young men, young black men I would say, who their only crime is possession of a little bit of marijuana and I think that is an injustice,” Gordon said.
“And many of them can’t pay bail which means they have to remain in jail while the case is going on and I don’t think that is the kind of society we want to become,” he said.
Gordon, however, said marijuana is still a “harmful drug”.
“On the other hand marijuana is a harmful drug, I have had eight or nine young people with marijuana psychosis only because they smoking marijuana,” Gordon said.
“And we can’t think that marijuana as a drug is a neutral drug, it is not neutral it is a harmful drug and for some kids it is going to mess with their minds and destroy their life chances, it also drops the energy level of boys and especially teenaged boys, and so we can’t act as though it is a good thing to be smoking marijuana and make it okay,” he said.
Gordon said the law has to crack down on drug pushers.
“I would say that small amounts of marijuana should not constitute a criminal offence, it might be a social offence and we might have to ask people to go to rehab centres, or to go to Families in Action or into AA programmes because there is a social consequence to the use of marijuana that does affect our nation right now,” he said.
Gordon said T&T will have to look at how other countries were affected by decriminalising and legalising weed as they are “starting to see social ills happening”.
“We have to see how they are coping with it and what’s happening, but the early warning signs are not good and the real tragedy is we don’t want to send the signal that because we decriminalised it is okay to use marijuana. The same reason why there is a world campaign against smoking cigarettes that should apply to marijuana which is more harmful to the lungs than cigarettes are and so we should have a big campaign against the smoking of marijuana although we decriminalise because it doesn’t make sense keeping children in jail,” he said.
Former Independent Senator, Seventh Day Adventist Pastor, Pastor Clive Dottin, said the members of parliament failed the nation’s youth by decriminalising marijuana.
“This is a horrible move. This has nothing to do with care for young people, development of their minds, helping them to make healthy choices, engaging in a positive lifestyle ,” Dottin said.
“The both houses of Parliament failed us, the House of Representatives, the Senators including the independent senators they have failed the nation’s youth,” he said.
“I have been involved in fighting this thing and researching this thing over 35 years. We have seen hundreds of addicts, righth now at the Matura Centre we have parents asking us to take in their 15 year olds,” he said.
“This is a horrific move, this is not good for the youth we cannot have national development and parallel to that have national brain destruction it just doesn’t work like that,” he said.
Dottin said the country will have “more hostile young people” and “ we are going to have more zombies walking the streets”.
“This is just a bad move and it is a move made by people who have been misinformed and who put the almighty dollar before the young people and families in this country,” Dottin said.