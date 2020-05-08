Second edition of ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ adds John Legend, Katy Perry

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The lineup for Sunday’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” is looking rather magical.

ABC announced Wednesday that John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and more stars have been added to the roster for the next edition of the TV event, which is set to air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

The first “Disney Family Singalong,” which aired last month, notched more than 10 million viewers and featured a buzzy surprise appearance by Beyoncé.

Previously announced performers for the second installment include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Miguel, and Shakira.

Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are set to make return appearances.

The Muppets will open the show and the lineup currently has planned performances of Disney hits including: “A Whole New World” (sung by Menzel and Ben Platt), “Baby Mine” (sung by Perry), “Beauty and the Beast” (sung by Legend and Hudson), “Hakuna Matata” (sung by Rogen and Eichner, featuring Glover and Walter Russell III) and “Remember Me” (sung by Miguel, featuring Aguilera).