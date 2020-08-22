Getting back to normal after passage of Laura

Basseterre, Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Life is fast returning to normalcy in St. Kitts & Nevis after the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, which caused minimal damage in the country overnight.

Though the cloudy conditions remain, bouts of sunshine have also been evident.

No major infrastructural damage has been noted, but there were reports of fallen trees and broken power lines in some districts on both Nevis and St. Kitts.

Some villages, like Molineaux and Cayon, on the northern side of St. Kitts experienced fallen trees that created short term road blocks.

Areas affected by the loss of electricity, on St. Kitts, included, Tabernacle-Saddlers, Southeast Peninsula, Half Moon and sections of Frigate Bay. By 2:00 p.m. Saturday, power had been restored to some of these areas.

Those still without supply have been asked to call 465 2013.

In Nevis, similar disruptions were experienced, but restored, in Pond Hill, Brown Hill, Hanley’s Road, Rices, Clay Ghaut and Montpelier Estate. However, NEVLEC encouraged residents that may still be affected, to call 662 5811, for assistance.

Cable television services were also disrupted at various times, late Friday and Saturday.

In Old Road, where the government has been engaged in a multi-million dollar road rehabilitation project, traffic had to be diverted from the existing road, to the unpaved track that is still under construction.

“Motorists are advised that there is a temporary diversion of traffic at Old Road Bay…to the new road under construction. Persons need to exercise extreme caution on the new road under construction by driving slowly,” said an official government statement on Saturday.

It continued, “The decision for the diversion became necessary after rockfall from the hillside injured persons in a passenger bus on Friday, August 21, 2020. Further rockfall has taken place due to the passage of Tropic Storm Laura and poses further danger to persons.”

The Tropical Storm Warning for the country was discontinued at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Friday, when the weather system moved further away from the islands and by early Saturday morning, the “all clear” was issued by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

Residents were, however, cautioned to be on the look ou for possible flash floods, street flooding and rock fall in some areas.

Many businesses that closed their doors early on Friday, (such as gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants), were back in full swing, by Saturday morning, and so too was public transportation.

Fallen rocks in Old Road Bay

Fallen tree in Cayon

Main photo: Fallen tree in Cayon