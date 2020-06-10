Girardin announces lifting of air travel restriction to French overseas territories

By The Daily Herald,

MARIGOT–French Minister for Overseas Territories Annick Girardin announced on her Facebook page that air travel from France to French overseas territories currently permitted only for “urgent medical, family or professional reasons” will be lifted as of June 22.

The number of passengers per flight will no longer be limited, she added.

This also coincides with the resumption of commercial passenger flights at Paris’ Orly Airport as of Friday, June 26. Flights have been suspended since March 31. In a press release, the Paris Airports Authority ADP announced its intention for Orly Airport to start commercial flights on June 26, before the summer holidays.

This reopening is conditional on the re-establishment of air traffic in the Schengen area and the lifting of main restrictions by mid-June. Operations will begin in the Orly-3 sector.

All precautions are being taken by ADP, in conjunction with the airlines, to ensure that hygiene protocols and physical distancing are respected throughout the passenger’s journey.

The precautions include compulsory wearing of a face mask; signage to ensure that physical distance is respected; automatic dispensers of hand-sanitiser gel; reinforcement of disinfection and cleaning procedures; and adaptation of procedures at the security checkpoint to limit physical contact.

Only 3 will be equipped with thermal cameras from June 26 so passengers can have their temperature taken on arrival in Paris and be directed, if necessary, to medical treatment at the airport. In addition to this, there are also check-in procedures deployed by the airlines, such as taking temperatures during boarding and declaring that the passenger is COVID-19 symptom free.

Photo: French Overseas Minister Annick Girardin looks on during a session of questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris, France May 26, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Christophe Archambault/Pool via Reuters photo)