Government Announces The Formation Of Economic Recovery Committee

Antigua News Room – The government has announced that it will set up an Economic Recovery Committee (ERC) to look into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s finances and plan the way forward.

According to Chief of staff Lionel Hurst, the committee will be chaired by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and is expected to draw upon the expertise of persons outside the Cabinet.

It was noted that seven sub-committees, each chaired by a Minister of Government, will be set up and include representatives from a variety of institutions.

These include the Chamber of Commerce; the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union; The Employers Federation; the Antigua Christian Council; the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association; the Bankers Association; and the Leader of the Opposition.

Hurst says the first meeting of the committee is expected to be convened virtually next Monday, April 27.