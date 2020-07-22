Government considering conditions for the return of regional and international flights

By SKNIS,

The gradual relaxation of restrictions continues in St. Kitts and Nevis resulting in many businesses reopening. Against this backdrop, the government is now considering conditions for the return of regional and international flights to the Federation.

“As we refine our plan for the gradual and managed opening up of our country first domestically, ensuring as many businesses and other entities such as our churches, our schools, as possible could operate as near normal as possible, we have now turned our attention to further opening up to regular people movement by regional and international modes of travel,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during Tuesday’s (July 21) edition of the popular virtual forum series, Leadership Matters.

PM Harris said that the cooperation of the public is paying off.

“The discipline of our people and the excellent advice of our Task Force at the National Emergency Operation Centre have helped us in a very careful manner to open up to business while minimizing harm to our people,” said Dr. Harris. “With such a success story there is no need for anxiety and slackness. We have a rich experience of a modus operandi that has delivered results for our people. We have always been listening. I continue to listen and marvel how God has helped us through many snares and tests.”

The success stories of the government thus far include but are not limited to restoring the agricultural sector by investing EC$ 10 million through the stimulus package, actively engaging the manufacturing sector to prepare them to operate under new norms, as well as moving towards restoring the hotel and hospitality industry to near normalcy during the last quarter of 2020.

“Our approach must be that we will do things properly. We need to take time to set up systems that minimize fatalities and preserve the health of our people because we need healthy people to keep our economy open. We need a consistent public education programme reinforced by actions at home, in the retail and wholesale establishments, in our schools and all workplaces and places of recreation. An all of society buy-in must be ignited again,” Dr. Harris added.

Main photo: Sun Country aircraft (SKNIS)