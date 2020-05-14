Government makes it easier for essential workers to access businesses and enterprises

By SKNIS,

Over the past few weeks, the government has encouraged various companies in St. Kitts and Nevis to allow priority access to senior citizens and differently-abled individuals as well as essential workers on the frontlines of the battle of COVID-19.

The concession request has worked well at times and not so well on other occasions. Cromwell Henry, Superintendent of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, noted that the priority access for the abovementioned groups is now mandatory. This should help to correct the issues faced in the past.

“During the days of limited operations seniors, disabled persons, and essential worker with identification shall be granted priority to enter any business or enterprise,” Superintendent Henry stated on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“It’s no longer a concession that is granted to these persons. It is a requirement under the regulations,” he added.

Persons grouped in the essential worker category include members of the police force, defence force, fire and rescue services, customs and excise department, immigration department, H.M. Prison and other correctional facilities. Staff with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), NEOC and the Health Emergency Operations Centre are also included in the category as are employees of any hospital, healthcare or medical facility and media personnel. Additionally, personnel from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, Attorney General Chambers, Members of Parliament, Secretary to the Cabinet, Electoral Office, Electoral Commission, and emergency technical personnel of any water or electricity service are to be given priority access to all businesses.

This will eliminate the time spent waiting in long lines to enter supermarkets, banks and other stores, as well as expedite processes such as paying bills. The relief will undoubtedly be welcomed by seniors and the differently-abled. Essential workers are applauding the new measure as they are called upon to work extended hours and during curfew hours and public holidays.

Photo: SUPERINTENDENT CROMWELL HENRY