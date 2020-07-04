Government of St. Kitts-Nevis continues to place people at the forefront of development

By SKNIS:

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work for the people and deliver on its promises, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during his monthly press conference on July 03.



“It is remarkable that in less than one month of our second term our Government has been able to make substantial progress on two very important manifesto commitments. It shows that my leadership is focused on the people. I lead a people-centered Government,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Additionally, it shows that leadership matters. The country has a leader and Cabinet that our people can trust. Our word is our bond.”



Prime Minister Harris highlighted the two areas where substantial progress was made in less than two months of his government’s re-election to office.



“By keeping our eyes on the ball, over 4,000 Government employees – 3000 plus on the STEP Programme and over 1000 in the existing pool of Government Auxiliary Workers (GAE) are being made better off. [There is] better security of tenure especially for our STEP workers who can now more easily access loans, visas, etc. and better benefits including pension entitlement by Government Auxiliary Employees,” said the prime minister.



Dr. Harris reflected on the 2020 campaign where the focus was placed on the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.



“During the campaign for our re-election we placed people at the heart of our agenda – the safer and stronger future is for all of us. It is what each of us wants for ourselves, our families, our communities and country. Yes, the safer and stronger future our Team Unity administration promised is being delivered,” he said.



PM Harris also reflected on the past five years, noting that “much was accomplished for all Nevisians and Kittitians and residents here.”

Main photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at his monthly press conference on July 03, 2020.