Government responding to the needs of farmers and fishers says Prime Minister Harris

By PLP PR Media Inc,

To ensure food security in the country as the war against the coronavirus pandemic continues, farmers and fishers are among those who will benefit as a result of new developments that include the easement and the relaxation of restrictions during the State of Emergency.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who was briefing the nation when he appeared on the popular Inside the News programme on WINN FM 98.9 on Saturday April 18, however cautioned that the new developments would be contingent on persons abiding with all the provisions of the Regulations.

The show was hosted by Mr Clive Bacchus, Managing Director of Federation Media Group, and also appearing on the show was the Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws.

“During a day of limited operation and those days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, works of construction, farmers, and fishers may operate and shall adhere to social distancing and physical distancing protocols pursuant to Regulation 7,” observed the Honourable Prime Minister.

Government, Dr Harris informed farmers and fishers, had listened and heard the advice particularly regionally and at the level of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that in small countries, and from local knowledge, farmers tend to engage a limited number of support personnel and therefore the social distancing can be easily effected.

“With the easement, the Agriculture Department will be charged with offering land preparation services as part of our new thrust in food security, and the land preparation services will be made available for an initial period freely,” said Prime Minister Harris.

He hoped that the Director of Agriculture, Mr Melvin James, and his staff are well prepared to advise how those services will be offered around the country within the four working days which are available. The Director should also have organised for the payment of certain grants particularly to the livestock farmers who would have suffered greatly last year.

“I can say also with respect to the fishers, I have spoken with the Director of Fisheries Mr Marc Williams,” noted Dr Harris. “He should establish the protocols by which fishing in particular will take place, as he is specifically responsible for the fishing sub-sector.”

When the Prime Minister announced the $120m stimulus package on March 24 as the Team Unity’s COVID-19 economic response, he said government had injected $10 million to boost the production of agriculture to ensure greater food security. The new amounts were in addition to those already provided for in the 2020 budget.

“With respect to livestock, the Department of Agriculture will continue to provide free Bayticol to you,” advised Prime Minister Harris on WINN FM 98.9 on Saturday April 18. “This is a wonderful opportunity. Bayticol is a very expensive product, but it is critical to maintain the good health of our livestock.”

In addition to the free Bayticol, the farmers were reminded that government has waived water payments for a particular period of time as stipulated in in the stimulus package.