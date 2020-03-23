Government slams fake social media message

By Sandy Deane, Barbados Today

Government has rubbished a message circulating on social media advising Barbadians to go out and shop in preparation for a national shutdown purportedly scheduled for Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Roy Morris has made it clear that the message is absolutely false.

“There is no such plan. Currently, the country is at Stage 2 and in order to trigger the next stage a number of factors must be in play.

“When we do reach Stage 3 the country will be informed on the stepped up restrictions,” he said.

Morris advised Barbadians to continue to observe the directions and advice that are being offered daily by official sources.

Citizens are reminded that it an offence under the Computer Misuse Act to spread false and malicious information designed to mislead the public.