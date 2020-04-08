Government to extend curfew

By Jamaica Observer,

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the government will extend the current nightly curfew.

The seven day curfew which was originally scheduled to end tomorrow, (Wednesday, April 8) was instituted by the Prime Minister in response to the growing COVID-19 crisis across the island.

The Prime Minister also said that other measures currently being used to address the COVID-19 pandemic including work from home, closure of the island’s borders among others will also be extended in accordance to the Disaster Risk Management Act.